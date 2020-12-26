Italy returned to strict containment until January 6, pending the start of the European vaccination campaign. The police patrol the main roads, and everything has been closed since December 24, except pharmacies and food stores. Even the Vatican has given up hosting the public, and St. Peter’s Square is inaccessible to the public. “I’ve been coming to Rome for 30 years, and I’ve never seen it closed. I’m sad even if I understand the reasons”, testifies a passerby.

But the country is not the only one to reconfigure itself: London (United Kingdom) and Vilnius, in Lithuania, have pronounced similar measures. From December 26, it is the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, or even Slovakia which will pronounce the reconfinement of their population, all like Austria, which however keeps the ski slopes open. On December 27, it will be Israel, Quebec, Chile or Georgia to tighten the screw.



