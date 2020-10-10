At 75 years old, Dr René Tuaillon is still consulting, but from his balcony. With the Covid crisis, the general practitioner has taken some precautions. “If I catch the virus, I’m dead. I want to live, then I want my family not to bear the consequences. Either way, it is proven that consultations inside are extremely dangerous. “, says the doctor.

“This doctor is still a certain age, we have to protect him and distance ourselves, so that doesn’t bother me at all”, says one of his patients. 30 to 40 people per week consult it from Monday to Thursday. Physical consultations, if any, take place outside. René Tuaillon receives inside only the most delicate cases or patients who are too old. Installed since 1976, in the district of Petite Hollande in Montbéliard, in the Doubs, the doctor reduced his activity during the epidemic, but never stopped.