More than four in five teachers (81%) feel bad or very badly protected in class in the face of Covid-19. This is what emerges from a survey carried out by SNUipp-FSU, the main primary teachers’ union, with 10,419 teachers. Guislaine David, general secretary and spokesperson for the union invited Monday, October 12 on franceinfo, explains this feeling in particular by “the protocol which has been lightened for a few weeks in schools”.

She points to the difficulty “to ensure physical distance between the students” and the barrier gestures that teachers are not “more in the capacity to enforce”. They wish that “the protocol is strengthened” to better protect themselves and students.

franceinfo: Why are there so many teachers who feel badly or very badly protected against the virus in the performance of their duties by the institution?

Guislaine David: Teachers do not feel safe and feel poorly protected. There are several reasons for this. First, the protocol has been lightened for a few weeks in schools. The protocol, which was a little more serious at the start of the year, has been lightened in all the barrier gestures that we may have. We cannot ensure physical distancing between students, but also with teachers. Since the students do not wear the mask below the age of eleven, they often meet very closely in class. There is a lot of mixing of students in schools. We have the case of the lunchtime canteen, the case of recess, the ventilation of classrooms which is more and more difficult to do, the disinfection of classes. All of these things make the protocol very lean. And we are no longer able to enforce barrier gestures. And as a result, teachers feel insecure in their schools.

Regarding the wearing of the mask, is there a small majority of teachers who do not wish to make it compulsory for all students?

This is something that we had already detected in the teachers by their reactions. First of all because we have a very strong bond with the students in the classes. We also have teachers who say that they have difficulty teaching with the mask. They don’t have to worry about having the mask for the students. On the other hand, what this survey shows is that the issue of physical distancing is essential. We can feel it in this survey. They can’t put it in place. They want the protocol to be strengthened to implement this physical distance. This notion is important.

To implement physical distancing, should the premises in the establishments be enlarged?

Zooming in will be complicated. But we can find other places to be able to lighten the groups of classes. We also need additional staff, because staff will be needed to accommodate all these students in small groups. But that remains the essential priority. The epidemic, we are in the second wave. We also have cases among students, except that they are no longer tested. And they are mostly asymptomatic. We also know that, in the classes, we have children who are carriers of the virus. So of course, they are very little sick when they have the Covid. And it is good that they are very little sick. But they can bring this virus back into families. And that’s what also worries teachers.

These health rules since the start of the epidemic, did they pose any problems for teaching?

Teachers had to adapt systematically to changes in protocols and changes in ministry directives. It’s very tiring, very exhausting for the teachers and for the principals who set things up. We must systematically review communication with families. It has been a very exhausting time. After that, it was also a period that was very complicated because we had to find our students, in conditions that we experienced with confinement where we have to put in place work habits in the classroom. The students have to be brought up to standard and it has also been complicated since the start of the year.