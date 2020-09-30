The test positivity rate stands at 7.6%, up from 4% at the beginning of September.

France has identified 8,051 new cases of Covid-19 contamination in 24 hours (against 10,008 seven days ago), announcement Public Health France, Tuesday September 29. More than 800 new Covid-19 patients have been placed in intensive care in a week, including 165 in the last 24 hours.

“In mainland France, viral circulation continues to increase, leading to a deterioration of the situation“, analysis Public Health France, which fears that “due to the saturation of the diagnostic capacities of laboratories in several regions,” these figures are not “most certainly underestimated.”

Since the day before, the Covid-19 has caused 85 new deaths. This assessment takes into account deaths occurring in hospitals (+59) and in medico-social establishments including nursing homes (+26). The results of the epidemic in France therefore now stand at 31,893 deaths for 550,690 infections.

Finally, the test positivity rate continues to increase, to 7.6%, against 7.5 the day before.

At the beginning of September, this rate was around 4%.