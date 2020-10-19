Pôle emploi sign in an activity zone in Mont-val-sur-Loir (Sarthe). (ALEXANDRE CHASSIGNON / FRANCE-BLEU MAINE)

It is paradoxical because, as in a long fall, we can say that “so far, so good”. The OECD, in its latest observations, points to a rise in unemployment, but it is slight, and above all low. We go from an unemployment rate of 7.1% in July to 7.5% in August. The number of people registered at Pôle emploi, which is not the same thing, even experienced its fourth consecutive decline in August. Less 4% for category A, job seekers without any activity. Temporary employment, which is a very well-followed indicator, a sign which in principle does not deceive the good health of the job, has even started in the right direction.

But the Banque de France announces that 800,000 jobs should be destroyed this year. And that unemployment could jump to new heights: 11% in the first half of next year.

For Stéphane Carcillo, economist at the OECD, everything will be decided in the coming months. The low unemployment rate that we have managed to preserve is due on the one hand to the cushioning effect of short-time working. And secondly to the fact that many people have withdrawn from the job market, discouraged or unavailable. But they will come back. And for their part, companies will start cleaning up, or even going out of business. Especially the smallest and most fragile of them, which have less access to credit. For Stéphane Carcillo, many companies that were not doing well will be making difficult decisions in the coming months. “It is now that everything is played”, says the economist. There will be a concentration of business closures.

On the one hand, all jobs, low-skilled to medium-skilled, which were already threatened by automation. Businesses will accelerate the movement. And on the other hand, women and young people, overrepresented in the hardest hit sectors such as hotels and restaurants or personal services. Positive point: the measures taken for young people in the recovery plan have a good chance of cushioning the shock, especially for the most educated among them.