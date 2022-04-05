Since the beginning of vaccination campaigns, there have been many stories of people refusing to vaccinate and others jumping in line to get vaccinated first. Now, the case is a 60-year-old man who took 90 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The goal? Sell ​​fake certificates.

To stop the pandemic, most governments have guaranteed the doses of coronavirus vaccine needed to protect their populations. Faced with the option, many citizens chose not to be vaccinated and, therefore, the European Union created a vaccination certificate that allowed vaccinated people to access public spaces, for example, without the need to carry out a test.

At the time, those who wanted to enjoy the benefits associated with vaccination but didn’t want to be vaccinated looked for counterfeit options. Aware of this problem, in recent months, the German police have been conducting an investigation to combat the falsification of documents to obtain vaccination certificates against Covid-19.

According to the German police report, a 60-year-old man – whose name has not been revealed – took 90 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at various vaccination centers in the state of Saxony over several months to sell certificates. originals. The German was discovered after reporting to a vaccination center in Eilenburg to be vaccinated two days in a row.

According to ABC News, police found several blank vaccination cards and started a criminal case against him for unauthorized issuance as well as forgery of documents. The 90 doses that the German took largely exceed the 12 doses against covid of an 85-year-old man in India.

Although the man from India has claimed improvements in his health, the impact of various doses of the vaccine has not yet been scientifically studied. Furthermore, the long-term health impact also remains unknown.

