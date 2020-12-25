new Delhi: The central government has prepared a rehearsal on December 28-29 in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to assess the arrangements for Kovid-19 vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that under this exercise, online platform related to vaccine supply, investigation receipt and allocation will be required to put necessary data in Co-Win, deployment of team members, reporting and meeting in the evening.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner V Sharma said that Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the COVID vaccine dry run. Dummy vaccine will be used. We have 805 locations for vaccination.

The Health Ministry informed that under this Kovid-19 vaccine stores, its transportation arrangements, management of congestion at the vaccine site, distance making arrangement between each other, etc. will also be tested.

The ministry says that every state will make this rehearsal plan in two districts, especially for five different vaccine centers like district hospital, community health center or primary health center, urban center, private hospital, rural outreach center.

The ministry said, “The practice includes the screening process of mobilization and vaccination of Kovid-19 vaccines, synergies between use of COVIN in the field, planning, implementing, reporting, identifying challenges, guidance on actual implementation, if any improvements.” If needed, it will be detected, etc. ”

The ministry has prepared a check list in this regard which has been shared with the four states for guidance during the exercise. Till now the training has been completed in all the states and union territories at the state level and more than 7000 trainees attended the district level. Lakshadweep is the exception.

Helpline capacity at the national and state level has also been strengthened to address any curiosity, complaints etc. about Kovid-19 vaccination and Co-Win.

The National Kovid-19 Vaccination Expert Group Administration has recommended Kovid-19 vaccination for health workers (about one crore), advance personnel (about 20 million) and other primary age groups (27 million people).

