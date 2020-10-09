The order of magnitude is considered too low to achieve collective immunity, the threshold of which is around 70%, according to the researchers.

Very far from collective immunity. About 4.5% of French people in mainland France, aged 15 or over, had antibodies last May proving a past infection with Covid-19, according to initial estimates by a national survey announced Friday, October 9.

“This national seroprevalence, that is to say the proportion of people who have developed antibodies against the virus, is close to that observed in European countries for which data of the same type are available. It is consistent with the estimates. already published in France “, detail the authors of this study.

The proportion is “higher in Paris (9.0%), in the departments of the inner suburbs (9.5%) and Haut-Rhin (10.8%)”, places most affected by the first wave of the epidemic, in March-April. Conversely, the regions where this proportion is the lowest are Bourgogne-France Comté (1.5%), Normandy (1.9%), Occitanie (1.9%) and Nouvelle-Aquitaine. (2%).

These orders of magnitude, which are found in all global surveys of this type, are considered too low to achieve collective immunity, the threshold of which is commonly believed to be around 70%. However, these seroprevalence surveys do not take into account another immune defense mechanism, cellular immunity (based on cells, lymphocytes, not antibodies), which many researchers believe could play an important role. against Covid-19.

According to the survey, “The fact of living in a municipality with a high urban density, of exercising a profession in the field of care or of living with a large number of people in the same accommodation is associated with a higher risk of having a positive test”. The proportion of positive tests is higher “among immigrants born outside Europe than among non-immigrants”, what “is explained by the less favorable living conditions in which some of them live”.

The survey, called EpiCov, was developed by Inserm (National Institute of Health and Medical Research) and Dress (Department of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics), in collaboration with Public Health France and INSEE (National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies). Among the 370,000 people included in the survey, 12,400 performed a serology test via home self-sampling. The results were then extrapolated to the entire French population.