





Research published by a team of scientists from the Instituto de Saúde Carlos III (ISCIII) in Spain, in the scientific journal ‘Clinical Medicine’, confirmed that antibody levels decrease six months after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 with the regimen complete or with the second dose.

According to ‘elEconomista’, the work warns that this protection decreases significantly with beta variants and especially with Ômicron, which have been gaining weight as the pandemic progresses.

Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19, doctor says

These results, which belong to the CombiVacs trial promoted by the ISCIII, suggest that “the decision to administer a third dose was effective, that it is advisable to rethink vaccinations against new escape variants, and that further research should help to clarify this strategy”.

The CombiVacs Trial Study Group, led by ISCIII, analyzed the evolution of the humoral and cellular response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines up to day 180 -six months- after the last regimen.

The trial began in May 2020 and was designed to evaluate a combined vaccination schedule using a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine in people under 60 years of age who had already received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

The first results of this study, published a year ago in the scientific journal The Lancet, demonstrated the immunological and clinical feasibility of combining two different vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 infection, providing scientific support to introduce vaccination guidelines with these combinations that were adopted by many countries during the pandemic.

The data that allowed the analysis of humoral (provided by antibodies) and cellular immunity (conferred by T lymphocytes) are based on the analysis of 676 patients who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

All received a second dose of Pfizer at two months (study group) and three months (control group) after the first dose. The investigators studied the humoral and cellular immune response at one month, three months and six months after the second immunization.

The results indicate that RBD antibody titers significantly decreased at six months compared to those analyzed one month after the second dose, and that neutralizing antibodies also decreased their titers. This decrease is similar to that observed with homologous (same vaccine) vaccination schedules.

This drop especially affected the neutralization of the Beta and Omicron variants, since only 20% of the patients who participated in the study had sufficient neutralizing antibody titers to block these variants after these 180 days.

On the other hand, the authors point out that the delay of one month in the administration of the second dose in the control group had no harmful effect, but induced more potent responses after vaccination, and that the progressive decrease in protection opens the door to new doses of the vaccine. to consolidate the effectiveness of the first doses.







