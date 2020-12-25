More than 25 million cases of coronavirus contamination have been identified in Europe, where the new British variant worries more and more and defies the vaccination which is due to start on Sunday in the EU.

The 52 countries of the Europe region, which goes east to Azerbaijan and Russia, constitute the most affected area in the world in terms of number of cases, ahead of the United States and Canada (19,188,172 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean (15,024,469 cases) and Asia (13,617,004), according to a count carried out by Agence France Presse on Friday, December 25.

“During this terrible year, we have seen the sacrifices made by so many people to protect and preserve life. We must not waste these sacrifices.”, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We still have hope: vaccines offer the solution to finally get out of this tragedy. But it will take time for the whole world to be vaccinated”, he pointed out in a Christmas video message.

A new, more contagious variant?

According to the WHO, 61 vaccines have entered the testing phase in humans, of which 16 are in the final phase. And 172 more vaccines are being developed in laboratories around the world.

However, the United Kingdom, where a new strain of Sars-Cov-2 has been detected, is the country where the epidemic is accelerating the most (+ 61%), among those having recorded more than 1,000 daily cases over the years. last seven days.

A study posted online Thursday, but not yet published in a scientific journal, confirmed that this new variant of the virus was “50% to 74%” more contagious than the strains hitherto in circulation. What cause concern, especially since it was for the first time spotted in Germany, in a woman arriving by plane from London. Lebanon has also announced that it has recorded a first case of a new variant, in a person who arrived from London on December 21.