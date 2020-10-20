They had arrived “Monday morning at Athens airport”, according to a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard. Twenty-four French students and their three accompanying teachers were placed in quarantine in a hotel in Athens (Greece), on the night of Monday October 19 to Tuesday October 20, after an accompanying person was detected positive for the coronavirus, learned the ‘AFP to the Greek port police.

The group will stay for 14 days in a hotel in Alimos, a southern suburb of Athens, according to the protocol of the health services. “They are all in very good health and asymptomatic”, told AFP a source of the Greek health services, having requested anonymity.

On their arrival, the French students underwent screening tests before heading to Piraeus, a large port near Athens, and “to board a ferry bound for the tourist island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea”, told AFP an official of the press office of the Coast Guard. Monday afternoon, “the airport authorities have warned the port police that the screening test concerning an accompanying student has been positive”. The ferry had to turn back and return to Piraeus on Monday evening. It has been disinfected, according to port police.

Since the opening of the borders for the tourist season in mid-June, Greece has subjected tourists arriving at its airports or at its land borders to random tests.

The country has seen an increase in cases since September, especially in the Athens area after the return of holidaymakers. The health authorities have recorded more than 500 new daily cases in recent days.

In total, the country has recorded 25,808 Covid-19 infections and 520 virus-related deaths.