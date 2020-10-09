Last week, official figures from the Ministry of National Education reported 290 classes and 14 schools closed.

For some, homeschooling continues. Thus, 199 classes and 24 schools are currently closed due to cases of Covid-19, said Friday, October 9, the Ministry of National Education.

Three weeks ago, a new lighter protocol, based on an opinion from the High Council for Public Health, was implemented in schools with the objective of limiting closures.

In detail, 21 schools (out of 50,100) are currently closed, as well as a middle school (out of 7,200) and two high schools (out of 4,200). In addition, the 199 closed classes represent 0.04% of the total (528,400). Of the students, 5,279 are confirmed cases (out of 12.4 million), in addition to the 1,276 cases among staff (out of a total of 1.16 million). Last week, they were 4,636 and 1,031 confirmed cases, respectively.