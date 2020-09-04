The coronavirus has not finished harming the French. If the start of the school year went smoothly for the majority of students, some schools have already had to close their doors. There are already 22 closed schools, 10 in mainland France and 12 in Réunion. About a hundred classes have been placed in quarantine. In Haute-Loire, for example, schoolchildren did not have time to get to know their teachers.

However, the parents adapt, like Paule Hébrard who puts it into perspective: “We will find solutions. We will do with it, it does not matter. We did well with it during confinement. “Even secondary schools are affected, despite the masks, such as the Pierre-Emmanuel college in Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) where the 224 schoolchildren have not been welcomed since Friday morning September 4.