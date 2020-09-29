On Monday, 1 thousand 984 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the national capital, which is the lowest in almost a month. With this, the number of infected in Delhi increased to more than 2.73 lakhs while the death toll increased to 5 thousand 272. These new cases of Kovid-19 have come out after 36 thousand 302 investigations conducted a day earlier. Earlier, on August 31, Delhi, 1 thousand 358 new cases were reported.Since September 1, more than two thousand cases of infection were coming in Delhi. At the same time, on September 16, 4 thousand 473 new cases were reported, which is the highest number of cases reported in a single day so far. According to the latest bulletin released by the Health Department of Delhi on Monday, 37 patients have died due to which the death toll has increased to 5 thousand 272. It said that the number of patients under treatment is 27 thousand 123, which is less than 29 thousand 228 days ago.

88 percent recovery rate

The number of dead from Kovid-19 in Delhi till Sunday was 5 thousand 235. The bulletin issued on Monday said that along with these new patients, the total cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi have increased to 2 lakh 73 thousand 98 and the death toll has increased to 5 thousand 272. The number of prohibited areas in Delhi increased to 2 thousand 465 on Monday from 2,380 on Sunday. According to the bulletin, the rate of infection was 5.47 on Monday, while the recovery rate is more than 88 percent. It states that the death rate is 1.93 percent.

The Delhi government has greatly increased the investigation in the last few days. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting with all the district magistrates regarding Kovid-19 management. According to the bulletin, 9 thousand 174 out of a total of 15 thousand 833 beds in Kovid hospitals are empty. According to the bulletin, 2 lakh 40 thousand 703 patients have been cured so far.