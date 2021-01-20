The United Kingdom recorded 1820 additional deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, January 20, a new sad record since the start of the pandemic. These figures from the Department of Health bring to 93,290 dead (within 28 days of a positive test) the total toll of the pandemic in the United Kingdom, the heaviest in Europe. In 24 hours, 38,905 additional cases were also identified, confirming the decline in recent days, for a total of more than 3.5 million cases.

Confronted at the end of the year with an outbreak of contaminations attributed to a more contagious variant of the virus, the British authorities have imposed severe confinement on the population, with the closure of schools, and hope to lift it with the current vaccination campaign.

The number of people who received a dose exceeded 4.6 million on Wednesday, with more than 340,000 injections recorded in 24 hours. The government’s goal is to vaccinate all over 70s and caregivers by mid-February, or about 15 million people, in a country of some 66 million people.

If the number of contaminations has fallen sharply in recent days, the authorities have warned that it would be necessary to wait before this translates into a decline in hospitalizations and deaths.

The situation is “very, very bad right now, with tremendous pressure, and in some cases it feels like a war zone for what people have to deal with” in hospitals, government science adviser Patrick Vallance told Sky News. Currently, 37,946 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalized (including 3,916 on a ventilator), much more than during the first wave of spring.