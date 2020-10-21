The health situation continues to deteriorate. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care increased again on Tuesday, October 20, with 278 new admissions in 24 hours (against 269 ​​the day before), according to official figures from Public health France. At the same time, 163 people have died from the new coronavirus, the latter also indicates, after 146 on Monday, bringing the total of deaths since the start of the epidemic to 33,885.

The total number of people in intensive care or intensive care with Covid-19 stands at 2,168, after passing the 2,000 mark on Monday. The situation is particularly tense in Ile-de-France, which concentrates 661 patients in intensive care. But also in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, region where the epidemic is progressing the fastest. “The situation is serious. We have to believe us”, have also launched in a joint text of doctors and deans of faculties of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes at the appeal of the president of the medical commission of establishment of the Civil Hospices of Lyon, Prof. Olivier Claris.

In addition, the number of people tested positive in 24 hours is 20,468, according to data from the health agency. The positivity rate (proportion of positive tests compared to the total tests carried out) continues to increase, to 13.6%, against only 4.5% at the beginning of September.

Finally, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced Tuesday before the National Assembly, an additional envelope of 2.5 billion euros for health establishments, due to the epidemic. This amount will notably include 50 million euros “to open 4,000 beds on demand from 2020 in our hospitals”.