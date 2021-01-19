It is new. The United Kingdom, faced for several weeks with a surge in Covid-19 cases, recorded Tuesday, January 19, 1,610 additional deaths from the new coronavirus, the heaviest toll since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health . The country is the most bereaved in Europe, with 91,470 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, said the Ministry of Health.

Starting a decline for several days, the number of cases recorded in 24 hours rose to 33,355, bringing the total of people tested positive to 3,466,849.

Reconfined for the third time since the beginning of January, with a health service under very strong pressure, the United Kingdom is facing an outbreak of contaminations attributed to a variant of the new coronavirus considered to be much more contagious by the British health authorities.

Hoping to be able to ease the restrictions very gradually, the British government has launched an ambitious mass vaccination program, with the goal of immunizing 15 million people by mid-February, including caregivers and all over 70 years old.

According to the Department of Health, more than 4.26 million people had already received a first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech or AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine on Monday since the campaign was launched on December 8. The number of people immunized with two doses is over 456,000.