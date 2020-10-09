New Delhi Keeping in mind the respiratory problems, large number of patients coming from outside and large festive celebrations in the upcoming winter season, Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 new cases of Kovid-19 daily. The NCDC report has warned about this.

The report prepared by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) under the guidance of an expert group headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, has recommended the Delhi government to make arrangements for this.

NCDC in its ‘Version 3.0 of the revised strategy for control of Kovid-19’ also stated that the overall Kovid-19 case death rate in Delhi is 1.9 percent, which is higher than the national average of 1.5 percent. The report states that reducing mortality as far as possible should be one of the major objectives of managing the epidemic.

2726 new cases of Corona in Delhi

During the last 24 hours, there have been 2726 new cases of corona infection in Delhi. At the same time 37 more people have died. With this, the death toll from corona infection in Delhi has reached 5653. More than 3 lakh corona infections have been reported so far in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, 2643 people have recovered after treatment.

Currently, 22 thousand 232 corona infected are being treated in Delhi. The recovery rate in the city has reached 90.73 percent. There are currently 12 thousand 890 people living in home isolation in the state. At the same time, 6,616 infected people are being treated in the hospital.

