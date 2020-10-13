On a representative sample of 3,504 employees of private sector companies, 45% of respondents feel “more physically and psychologically tired”, according to an Ifop study, carried out for Malakoff Humanis.

Since March and the confinement, 12% of French employees in the private sector believe that their state of health has deteriorated. This is shown by an Ifop survey, carried out for Malakoff Humanis from June 19 to July 15, and published Tuesday, October 13.

According to this study, carried out online with a representative sample of 3,504 employees of private sector companies, 45% of respondents feel “more physically and psychologically tired” than before the onset of the health crisis.

“If 82% of employees are in good health, 12% feel that their state of health has deteriorated”, explains Anne-Sophie Godon, innovation director at Malakoff Humanis. Among them, 21% are employees with chronic illnesses. “We can hypothesize that it is in connection with the renunciation of care or the difficulty of having access to it during the period”, she explains, “the others are the helping employees”. “The feelings generally reflect the real state of health quite faithfully”, she emphasizes. “Fragile employees have the feeling of being even more fragile and, for all the others, physical and psychological fatigue as well as worry are felt”, she adds.

More than a quarter of employees (28%) also believe that their quality of life at work has deteriorated since the crisis, 40% that their pace of work has accelerated (against 22% who believe that it ‘is slowed down). 18% of them feel they are doing a job that has “less sense for them”.

On the other hand, 23% say they have “more the feeling of doing useful work for society”, many of them working in the health or social action sector (43%). “The crisis has accentuated the existing fragilities and inequalities,” the authors stress.

While 16% of employees on average say they are in a more complicated financial situation, there are more workers (21%). Another example: those in the medico-social sector (20%) are more likely to say they have “more tensions at work” than before (14% overall).

The study further reveals a “degradation” psychosocial risk factors: 23% believe that their work encroaches on their personal life compared to 13% before the crisis, 14% believe they are under stress at work (3% before) and 20% are afraid of losing their job (3% before crisis).