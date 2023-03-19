There are 188,750 Covid victims registered in Italy on March 16, just over three years after the start of the pandemic, while the infections were 25,651,205. In the world, however, according to the WHO, there are almost seven million deaths reported from Covid-19, “even if we know – said the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – that the actual number of deaths it’s much higher.” These are the data that form the background to the national day in memory of the victims of Covid, proclaimed for March 18th. For the WHO, the end of the pandemic finally appears imminent, and it said it was “confident that the international emergency will end within the year, and the Sars-CoV-2 virus will become comparable to those of the seasonal flu”. Returning to the Italian data, those on health workers are also striking, to whom the National Day was dedicated on 20 February. As recalled on that occasion by the president of the federation of medical orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, 379 doctors and, according to the Nursing Up union, 90 nurses lost their lives. «In the first months of the pandemic – Rings underlined – about 60-80 doctors died every month. Half of the deaths were in the area, where they were alone without protective devices and with a thousand difficulties. The situation then was very different from the current one, where, according to data from the Ministry of Health, the number of new cases and deaths from Covid-19 continues to decrease in Italy. In the week of 10-16 March 2023 there are in fact 23,730 new positive cases, with a change of -1.1% compared to the previous week, while the deceased are 212 with a change of -1.9% compared to the previous week. The clinical impact appears to be very low.