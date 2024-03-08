Covid: 18 year old died after vaccination, five investigated in Genoa

The Genoa Prosecutor's Office closed the investigation into the death of Camilla Canepa, the student who died in June 2021, a few days after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccineduring an open day.

Five professionals who were on duty at the emergency room in Lavagna at the time, where the young woman had gone, feeling ill, received the notice of the end of the investigation.

Four of them, the Prosecutor's Office informs, are contested the crime of manslaughter, in particular for not having subjected the girl, on the evening of 3 June 2021, to all the tests required by the Liguria Region protocol for the treatment of Vitt syndromeor a form of thrombosis that had affected the girl after administration of the vaccine.

Those tests, according to the prosecution, would have made it possible to highlight the pathology and activate treatments that could have saved the student's life. All 5 suspects were then charged with the crime of false ideology for not having certified in the health documentation that the young woman had undergone an anti-Covid vaccination.