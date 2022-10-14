Genoa – The balance of new Covid cases detected in Liguria in the last 24 hours is still over a thousand mark. There are 1,096 new positives in Liguria in the last 24 hours with an increase in positives of 194 units.

It returns close to 15 thousand infected: at the moment, there are 14,674.

A slight decrease in hospitalizations: there are 208 – of which 6 in intensive care – patients in Ligurian hospitals, 4 less than the previous day. In the last 24 hours, 899 new healed and three deaths have been recorded, bringing the total number of victims to 5,593.

Three death reports reported by the Ligurian local health authorities in the last 24 hours: a 76-year-old man who died on 13 October at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, an 85-year-old man who died at the Galliera hospital in Genoa on 10 October and a man from 86 years old who died in Santa Corona di Pietra Ligure on 12 October.

Covid, Liguria strengthens water and air analysis to anticipate diffusion

Arpal sent periodic reports on the results of the monitoring conducted to the Liguria Region and Alisa in 2021 and 2022, which made it possible, “even a few weeks before the clinical epidemic trends”, to assess the spread of Sars Cov 2 in environment, certifying “the usefulness of the activity for the prevention and management of the epidemic”.

This is certified by a managerial decree of the Health Department of the Liguria Region which gives green light for the liquidation of 106 thousand euros of state funds to Alisa for the disbursement to Arpal, University of Genoa and Ireti. The investigation activity is part of the project “Epidemiology of waste water: implementation of the surveillance system for the early identification of pathogens, with particular reference to Sars-CoV2”, approved by the Ministry of Health in 2020.

In Liguria, funds for a total of 187 thousand euros were allocated between 2021 and 2022 in favor of: Arpal for the further strengthening of the regional laboratory of environmental virology and the implementation of the monitoring planned at least until 31/12/2022; Unige Physiology Laboratory to identify variants of Sars Cov 2 in wastewater and other environmental matrices (surfaces, air, etc.) and emerging pathogens (norovirus, hepatitis virus, legionella); Ireti for the activities carried out until 31/12/2022 including the collection, transfer and delivery of weekly samples to the Arpal laboratory coming from the purifiers. The funding also includes the analyzes of the Iren laboratory with a further 3 weekly samples from Punta Vagno, Darsena and Valpolcevera in Genoa, verified twice a week.

The situation in Italy

First signs of decline for the epidemic curve in Italy, after a month of uninterrupted growth.

There are 40,580 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 45,705 yesterday and above all 44,672 last Friday. The processed swabs are 216,511 (yesterday 238,253) with un positivity rate which drops from 19.2% to 18.7%.

Today there are 98 deaths (yesterday 66), for a total of 177,883 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

Intensive care units have increased by 8 units (like yesterday) and are now 244 with 36 admissions per day; hospitalizations instead are 182 more (yesterday -126), for a total of 6,540. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The new Covid cases registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours they have dropped from 5,939 to 5,415. The regional bulletin reports 9 victims. The current positives are increasing, for a total of 66,643 cases. The hospital figure drops, with 709 hospitalizations in the medical area (-192) while 43 patients in intensive care are stationary.

From 2,675 to 2,373, average age 56 years, the new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany where 12 new deaths are recorded. The hospitalizations rise to 478 (12 more than yesterday), of these 19 (2 less) are in intensive care.

In the Lazio there are 3,233 new cases, 642 fewer than yesterday while the deaths are 5, 4 more. In the medical departments there is one less hospitalized, two more in intensive care. The cases at high altitude in Rome are 1,582.

Today in Puglia there are other 1,441 cases of positivity to Covid against 1,601 yesterday on 9,518 tests for an incidence of 15.1%. Three deaths.

Incidence of Covid-19 cases over the value of 900 per 100 thousand inhabitants in the Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento. This week, the two autonomous provinces, in fact, touch the value of 992.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and 916.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, respectively. Followed by Veneto, where the incidence value is equal to 823.6, and Piedmont with 772.9. This is evidenced by the table on decision-making indicators attached to the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid-19.

But Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University, sees clouds on the horizon. “We are on the eve of a new wave of Covid-19, the eighth, which we will meet with the arrival of the first cold. It will be less heavy than others, but we know that it will bring many deaths with it, especially among the elderly, because only 30% of those over 80 have had the fourth dose of the vaccine and can be said to be protected from the serious consequences of the disease ».

Biotech firm Novavax has meanwhile announced the positive results of the phase 1/2 clinical trial of its candidate COVID-19 and influenza (CIC) combination vaccine. The data, presented at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022, demonstrated the ability of the CIC vaccine to generate immune responses, including antibody and polyfunctional CD4 + T cell responses (lymphocytes that help coordinate the immune response) against SarsCoV2 virus and homologous influenza strains. and heterologous. The CIC combines Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) and the potential quadrivalent influenza vaccine in a single formulation.

Novavax also presented new data to support the immunogenicity and safety profile of its COVID-19 vaccine as both homologous and heterologous booster. These data, Glenn points out, “are further demonstration of the immunogenicity and safety profile of the COVID-19 Novavax vaccine as a booster, regardless of the vaccine used for the primary dose and also suggest that our vaccine could also be effective against variants. like Omicron. We look forward to sharing data from ongoing trials to assess their potential for efficacy as a booster against these variants, including BA.4 / 5. ‘

The new variants that are taking hold in Great Britain and some other European countries do not appear at the moment. In Italy, on 4 October, the Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100%, with the sub-variant BA.5 largely predominant and a small increase in BA.2 compared to the previous report. These are the results of the rapid investigation conducted by the ISS and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation which confirms the solid resistance of sub-variant 5 which accounts for 93% of cases.