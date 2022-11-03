The rules learned during the pandemic are useful for limiting the risk of contracting infectious diseases of various origins. The use of disinfectant gels, frequent hand washing and often changing the air in rooms, homes, schools and gyms, are some of the indications that pediatricians have summarized in the Decalogue ‘Children and Covid-19, the 10 things to know ‘, intended for families. The guide to face the coming winter months without fear is among the topics of the conference ‘Towards a new everyday life. The lesson of Covid ‘, scheduled for next 10 November at the University of Pavia and realized with the unconditional contribution of Dompé.

In the list of 10 points identified, pediatricians recommend parents to lead the child a normal life: social isolation can lead to psychological disorders in children and adolescents. They also recall that the use of the anti-Covid vaccine in children and adolescents allows to prevent the most serious manifestations of Covid-19 in this age group. In case of fever, they invite you to consult your pediatrician and not to subject the child to unnecessary examinations on your own. If the child contracts Covid, the advice is not to be alarmed and follow the instructions of the pediatrician. In most cases – the doctors reiterate – the infection is controlled by the reasoned use of anti-inflammatory drugs. Therefore, do not use antibiotics or cortisone drugs when they are not indicated. It is up to the pediatrician to determine the need to prescribe them.

The specialists of the little ones point out, in point 5, that there is not only Covid-19 in circulation. Respiratory problems, very common in winter, can also be due to other causes and have a viral or bacterial origin. If you have a viral infection (e.g. flu or parainfluenza virus), no antibiotics should be used. It is up to the doctor to make the diagnosis and establish the most correct therapy. The use of the influenza vaccine even in children is highly recommended.

Ventilating the home, school and gymnasium environments is then a fundamental safeguard to limit the contagion, not only of the Covid virus, but of all respiratory viruses, the pediatricians point out. Children – continues the decalogue – should be encouraged to carry out regular physical activity even during the autumn and winter season, always keeping in mind the good practices of prevention of colds. The increase in the overweight or frankly obese pediatric population was one of the most negative consequences of isolation due to Covid. Finally, pediatricians invite parents to remind and teach children to respect the rules of hygiene and prevention such as frequent hand washing, the use of gel, all essential safeguards against any infectious disease.