‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’, a Peruvian film starring Gisela Ponce de León, Karina Jordán and Jely Reátegui, hit theaters in July of this year, but its time on the billboard was short. However, they soon announced that the film would be released ONLINE, so if you were not able to see Johanna Lombardi’s production, this will be your opportunity to watch it from the comfort of your home.

In this second installment, we will see again the three friends, María Fe, Natalia and Carolina, living another stage of adulthood, since they are all over 30 years old and looking to settle down. However, they will have to face some difficulties and bad decisions until they can achieve it.

When does ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ premiere on Netflix?

The Peruvian film ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ will be released on September 22, 2023 in streaming. Like the first installment, this second part of the story starring Gisela Ponce de León can be seen on Netflixa platform that obtained the rights to broadcast the film.

What is ‘Bachelorette 2’ about?

This is what the official synopsis says. ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’: “María Fe, who left the job she hated, forgot the ex who did not suit her and successfully launched her first book, seemed to be in her best moment. That is until the pandemic put her career in check and left her living with her parents at the age of 32. When her publisher commits her to writing a second book, María Fe is forced to resume her career, but life will have other plans. In a growing existential crisis and with a quickly approaching delivery date , María Fe faces her dilemmas like any sensible adult woman would: by messing with the wrong guy.”

Who are the main actors of ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’?

‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ was directed by Johanna Lombardi. Photo: Tondero