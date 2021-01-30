With its core business picking up again and new products for climate protection, the chemical company has initiated the turnaround after its three-year decline. From Stefan Riedel

Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, is optimistic about the corona pandemic: “We are well equipped for a second wave of infections.” It was only in December that the chemical company raised its forecast for individual earnings indicators. The operating profit based on Ebitda in the 2020 financial year is expected to be between 1.44 and 1.5 billion euros. That is a quarter higher than previously expected and only marginally undercuts the 2019 slump to 1.6 billion euros. The free operating cash flow should be between 400 and 550 million euros. To this end, Covestro wants to have reduced the cost of capital by 400 million euros to 700 million euros.

The fact that Covestro shares have risen by more than 30 percent since the last quarterly figures were announced is also due to the fact that the company managed to reverse the trend in its operating business in the second half of the year. It is true that revenues in all three business areas were still declining. However, the amount sold was higher than in the same period last year. The decline in sales prices for polyurethanes and polycarbonates, which account for 75 percent of Group sales, had a negative impact. As soon as it becomes apparent that the corona pandemic is under global control, demand and with it prices will rise. The first signs of this have been evident since autumn in China, the pioneer of the economic recovery.

Future markets in sight

With its broad product mix of plastics, materials, foams, paints and adhesives, Covestro is well positioned for the international economic recovery. At the same time, the company is converting its business model to be climate-neutral. This includes using ecological raw materials, recyclable materials and renewable energies to implement a resource-saving cycle in production.

On the product side, renewable energies are set to become one of the most important sales markets – for example with coatings and adhesives for the rotor blades of wind turbines. In 2019, Covestro and its Chinese partner Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology delivered the first blades to turbine manufacturer Envision. But other components of wind and solar farms also benefit from the durable and robust materials. At the end of 2019, the globally installed wind power capacity was 650 gigawatts. This value is likely to increase tenfold over the next three decades.

The accelerated expansion in this sector was a main reason for the acquisition of the specialty resins division (RFM) from the Dutch chemical company, announced in October DSM. Covestro is putting 1.6 billion euros on the table for the business area, which generated sales of 984 million euros and 141 million euros in Ebitda in 2019. Of this, 447 million euros come from the gross issue proceeds of a capital increase.

From the transaction, which should be completed in the current quarter, Covestro expects new sales markets for coating resins and less dependency on previous target markets, explains Markus Mayer, analyst at Baader Bank: “With RFM, the company is strengthening its focus in conjunction with new polyurethane products In comparison to the group as a whole, however, we are still talking about a small end market. More important is the role of RFM in environmentally friendly water-based paints, where Covestro should now grow sustainably faster than the market Auto industry from 24 to twelve percent. ” Meanwhile, Covestro supplies the automotive industry with products for functional surfaces. These include insulating materials that keep the interior warm, decorative Plexiglas surfaces and comfortable lightweight construction materials. For the development of high-performance materials from printed fabrics, Covestro has partnered with Carbon 3D, a leading printer manufacturer.

The core business counts

Beyond all dreams of the future, one thing is clear: the share will only continue its current highs if the core business with customers from the auto, construction, electronics and household appliance industries gets going. The chances are good. For 2021, the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) expects sales to grow by 2.5 percent after the minus of six percent in the previous year.

Covestro is well equipped financially to supplement organic growth with smaller acquisitions. The leverage ratio of 2.6 leaves room for maneuver. Steilemann has its sights set on niche providers for the smallest CAS division (coatings, adhesives, specialties). The current consensus estimates expect a profit increase of 30 percent in the next year. Against this background, the share is valued favorably in an industry comparison with a 2021 P / E ratio of 17.

At a glance

