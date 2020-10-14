Covestro’s capital increase hardly harmed the chemical company’s shares on Wednesday. In pre-trading on Tradegate, they were quoted 0.32 percent weaker to 44.11 euros. On Tuesday, the stocks only suffered briefly from the announcement of the corporate action. The sword of Damocles over the course is now gone, commented a trader in the morning.

With the increase in capital, the plastics group wants to partially refinance the announced takeover of the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) division from Royal DSM (DSM NV). Covestro intends to increase the share capital by around six percent, excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders, and is aiming for gross issue proceeds of around EUR 450 million.

The analysts at Barclays meanwhile raised their target price from 48 to 56 euros in a recent study, signaling a price potential of more than a quarter. They praised the operational development in the third quarter and see their assessment confirmed that the business of the Dax (DAX 30) group is likely to recover strongly.

dpa-AFX