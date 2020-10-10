The chemical company Covestro has made a strategically promising takeover. The purchase price for the coating resins division of the Dutch group DSM is 1.61 billion euros. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

Last year, the segment achieved sales of almost one billion euros and an operating profit (Ebitda) of a good 140 million euros. According to experts, the purchase price is in the customary range. The transaction is financed by a capital increase with a volume of 450 million euros, bonds and equity. The takeover was initially not well received on the stock market because the prospect of a capital increase must have weighed on the price. But the acquisition strengthens the business in growth areas, for example in 3-D printing as well as in solar cell and fiberglass coating. In addition, Covestro is diversifying its target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener”> customer industries.



Growth: A sensible purchase in future fields at a reasonable price. In addition, the share continues to benefit from the economy. Purchase.

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: 60.00 euros



Stop rate: 32.00 euros