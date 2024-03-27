Operation Beethoven, the government's plan to keep large companies such as ASML in the Netherlands, is complete. The question now is: who will pay for the costs? Companies, the wealthy, heirs and homeowners may be the ones to lose. Or will everyone pay more in VAT on groceries and the cinema? The House of Representatives must choose, according to a cabinet letter seen by this site.

#Covert #operation #ready #pay #higher #VAT #rate #appears #option