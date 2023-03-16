Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:47



The forum ‘En futuro: Lorca’, encompassed within the acts with which LA VERDAD celebrates its 120 years of life, is complemented by the ‘Expo 120 anniversary’ with which this newspaper reviews the most outstanding covers of its history. The first floor of the Espín Cultural Center inaugurated this exhibition yesterday, which places the municipality as the third to host some twenty pages that connect directly with current news in this Region for more than a century. The event was attended by the mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos; the Councilor for Sports, Irene Jódar, and the Councilor for Equality and Diversity, Antonia Pérez, as well as the Editor in Chief of LA VERDAD, Víctor Rodríguez.

It is an exhibition that exposes Lorca as the protagonist of “good and bad moments.” Beginning with the seconds, the mayor of Lorca alluded to the 2011 earthquake, which occupied the pages of this newspaper to report on one of the most remembered catastrophes today in the Region of Murcia. The information that brought the tragedy to the readers was accompanied by the photographic report by Nacho García, a graphic chronicler on that stage for this medium. “The earthquake has been a milestone that cannot be erased and LA VERDAD displayed a display of information coverage that was a benchmark at the national and international level,” said the mayor.

But Lorca is not only remembered for the earthquake, because the celebration and culture are also present on these covers. Holy Week in the town has shone in this medium with its different steps, promoting an event declared of International Tourist Interest, observed from Paco Alonso’s camera; or sports successes, such as ‘The day Úrsula kissed the sky’, as one of the pages is titled, alluding to the qualification for the World Cup of Lorca Úrsula Ruiz Pérez in 2012; the ‘Feat of Lorca, with victory in Irún and promotion to Segunda’ in 2005, or even Ureña’s triumph in Madrid, acclaimed by his audience.

“It is a luxury to be able to participate in these 120 years of history of a leading newspaper in the Region of Murcia, because LA VERDAD has been the official chronicler, leaving no important event at a regional or local level without collecting in its newspaper,” he added. the mayor, inviting the people of Lorca to come to visit the exhibition and enjoy it.

Figures of the culture of the area also occupy the covers of this exhibition in the farewells of two illustrious figures: Paco Rabal from Aquila and the Lorca actress Margarita Lozano. Others recall important moments for municipal heritage, such as the moment in which Queen Sofía inaugurated the Castillo de Lorca National Tourism Parador, consolidating itself as number 93 in the network of Paradores in Spain. All this is complemented by the first surviving covers of the newspaper.

In the exhibition, visitors can also consult the most outstanding events on specific dates, including their date of birth, through QR codes that lead to the TRUTH search engine. The exhibition is available in this space until March 24.



“The important thing is that we are fine now” Alfonso González and María Fernández have all the clippings that appeared in the press about the earthquake. The one that they have found in the exhibition today, embodied their own rescue, when thanks to a call with an old mobile – which they managed to connect between the collapse of mobile networks – their son contacted them and mobilized the emergency services. “They left us for dead and my son insisted on looking for us, so they started removing rubble until they managed to get us out,” says María. “Remembering it has never been a tragedy for us, because we have told it many times and we have taken it as something favorable, because there were others who did not have the same luck,” thanks Alfonso. Seeing herself on the cover, María laughs and acknowledges that “they are older now”, but they continue to see what happened that day as a miracle.