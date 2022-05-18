Since last year it was announced that new colors of dualsense and covers for PS5 they would be put up for sale, although the only thing that came to us at the end of it all was the controls. Nevertheless, PlayStation He has already given good news through his social networks, stating that they have not yet forgotten the striking covers for their new console.

The official day for its release on the market is the next June 17. Although we can not get too excited, because this date is an early access for regions such as United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. So in LATAM we are going to have to wait a little longer to receive the accessory.

A number of new skins for the PS5 console will be available soon in the region, including Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink. https://t.co/TZxPdPuyYk pic.twitter.com/xYjJsmnRRh – PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) May 17, 2022

On the other hand, PlayStation comments that the covers that will arrive first are the Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink, to later receive the other two remaining colors, these being red and black. For now, there is no more information about it, but it is expected that in the future there will be special edition consoles that have a change beyond color.

In news related to PlayStation. The company recently confirmed the full name of Kratos, this due to a funny bug that was revealed by a major video game publisher. If you want to know this name, we invite you to click on this link to discover the whole story behind this nice find.

Via: PlayStation