Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The corpse of a person was found this Monday afternoon in a wastelandwhich is located on Paseo Niños Héroes, old boardwalk, in the first square of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The victim has not been identified by the authorities, who did not report that it is a male with a slim build and dark complexionwho is covered with what appears to be white paint or waterproofing.

The report was at around 2:40 p.m. in a property located on the old boardwalk, between Teófilo Noris and Nicolás Bravo.

According to the information provided by the authorities, the body was found in the far corner of the property, and next to it, a bucket of white paint or waterproofing, with which it is covered. Municipal police officers are guarding the scene of the discovery.