Mass unrest broke out in Kazakhstan. Demonstrations against the rise in prices for liquefied gas began in Aktau, and then swept along the streets of Alma-Ata, Nur-Sultan and other cities of the country. In some cities, rallies escalated into riots and clashes with the police. A state of emergency has been declared in Alma-Ata and Mangystown oblast. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Where protests are taking place in Kazakhstan

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of several cities in Kazakhstan on January 4. As can be seen in the frames available REN TV, demonstrators shout slogans, whistle and crowd along the main streets of the city. Near the participants of the procession, cars with special signals on and police officers are visible.

On the central square of Almaty police had to use gas against an aggressive crowd. Siloviki ousted the bulk of the protesters from the Republic Square in the center of Alma-Ata, the Izvestia correspondent reports.

Demonstrations against higher LPG prices escalated into disorder and in Nur-Sultan. Local residents write about this by posting videos on social networks. The footage shows how protesters attack police and special forces officers, throwing bottles and other objects at them. According to preliminary data, arrests began in response to the aggression on the part of the demonstrators. Military equipment is being pulled into the cities.

In other cities of the country, in particular in Aktobe and Aktau (where the first demonstrations took place on January 3), protesters began to burn fires and set up tents, despite the fact that the government decided to reduce gas prices and continue discussions on other socially significant issues.

How it all started

It all started in the Mangystown region of Kazakhstan, an oil-producing region in the west of the country. In the first days of the new year, residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau went to rallies, protesting against a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. Many Kazakhstanis use it as fuel for personal vehicles. Since the beginning of 2022, prices have increased from 60 to 120 tenge (20.5 rubles) per liter. The country’s Ministry of Energy explained that since January 1, the gas price is formed on electronic exchange trading based on supply and demand.

After that, local residents took to the streets, demanding lower fuel prices. According to media reports, protesters blocked a road near the village of Zhetibay in the Mangistau region. Then the protest action moved to the building of the city administration. About five thousand people gathered on the square in the center of Aktau. Meeting participants called on the authorities of the country to reduce prices for gas and food, as well as to resolve the issue of unemployment, according to the Telegram channel Sputnik. Near Abroad”.

January 4 Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov and Minister of Energy of the country Magzum Mirzagaliev came out in the city of Aktau to the protesters. Tugzhanov said that the authorities will reduce gas prices in the region to 50 tenge (8.66 rubles) per liter. The Deputy Prime Minister also promised not to prosecute the protesters. According to him, all controversial issues will be resolved within the framework of the legislation.

However, the protesters refuse diverge. Among their demands is a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev made a televised address

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev made a televised address in connection with unauthorized rallies in the country, in which he called on Kazakhstanis to show prudence and not succumb to provocations.

According to Tokayev, now on the map are the well-being of Kazakhstanis and the country’s place in the modern world. He called the protesters’ calls to attack civil and military departments of Kazakhstan absolutely illegal.

“Dear compatriots, I appeal to you again. Show prudence and do not succumb to provocations from within and from without, the euphoria of rallies and permissiveness. Calls to attack civilian and military offices are completely illegal. This is a crime that can be punished. Power will not fall, ”Tokayev said.

He added that the legal demands of the protesters will be taken into account.

“All legal requests and demands from your side will be carefully considered, and appropriate decisions will be made. A working meeting on all these issues will take place tomorrow. I hope for your discretion, ”Tokayev pointed out.

Closer to midnight Moscow time, it became known that the President of Kazakhstan had introduced a state of emergency in Alma-Ata and the Mangystown region from January 5 to 19.

As the press service of the President of Kazakhstan explained, this was done “in connection with the aggravation of the situation in order to ensure public safety, restore law and order, protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, the head of state.”

What the experts say

Analysts link the current aggravation around gas prices with Kazakhstan’s lack of a reasoned economic policy and social problems in the country.

– The situation in Mangistau is complicated by the fact that the authorities “in order to avoid” which are easy to make concessions. This is used by shadow people who manipulate the crowd. And the authorities easily made concessions, which created the effect of a quick victory and expanded the list of requirements. , – noted on his page in Facebook Kazakh political scientist Daniyar Ashimbaev. – It would be necessary to return prices to the level of the new year and conduct multilateral negotiations on further tariff setting. This, of course, should have been done long ago. In general, until a system of governance based on responsibility and common sense is in place, such crises in various formats will recur on a regular basis.

By opinion expert, “The social situation in the country is quite tense. Quarantine measures, explosions (meaning the explosions of ammunition in the warehouses of the Kazakh army in 2021 – Izvestia), the potato crisis, the feed crisis, the gasoline crisis, the fuss with the pension, the taxation of online transfers – all this left its mark. “

As political scientist Marat Shibutov noted in a conversation with Izvestia, at the moment there are two possible scenarios for the development of events. First: the authorities will wake up and meet the demands of the protesters, dismiss the government and take other steps to resolve the situation. “But it seems to me that the protesters went too far with their demands: their economic demands were supplemented by political ones, affecting the foundations of the current regime,” he said.

That is why, according to the political scientist, another option is most likely – the protesters, if they do not agree to a dialogue, will receive an answer within the framework of the current administrative and criminal legislation.