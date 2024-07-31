Pignatone: “I have declared myself innocent”

“I have declared my innocence with regard to the alleged crime of aggravated aiding and abetting. I intend to contribute, to the extent of my possibilities, to the investigative effort of the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office”. This is what the former prosecutor of Rome, Giuseppe Pignatone, declared to ANSA.

Giuseppe Pignatone is under investigation in Caltanissetta as part of the investigation into alleged cover-up of the investigation into the mafia and public procurement, in 1992. As Ansa writes, the magistrate, former deputy prosecutor of Palermo, then prosecutor in Reggio Calabria and Rome, who presides over the Vatican City court, went to the Nisseno courthouse this morning to be questioned. Also under investigation with Pignatone for aiding and abetting the mafia are the former deputy prosecutor in Palermo, Gioacchino Natoli, and the general of the Guardia di Finanza Stefano Screpanti.

On July 5, former prosecutor Gioacchino Natoli was also summoned to the Nissa prosecutor’s office for questioning and availed himself of the right to remain silent, reserving the right to ask the prosecutor’s office for a subsequent questioning in which to provide “any useful clarification”. According to the Nissa magistrates, he helped some mafia entrepreneurs to escape investigations, asked for the archiving of a branch of the investigation into mafia-procurement and ordered the destruction of reels with relevant interceptions. General Screpanti, a captain at the time, was also questioned and answered the questions of the Nissa prosecutors. The 1992 investigation concerned the alleged relations between the Palermo mafiosi Antonino Buscemi and Francesco Bonura and the group led by Raul Gardini. An investigation into the mafia and contracts on which Paolo Borsellino had focused his attention.