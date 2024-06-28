The Joint Traffic Safety Committee, headed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport – and including the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Police General Command and the Department of Health – announced the launch of a qualitative initiative to provide covered rest areas for motorcycle drivers working in the delivery sector in shopping malls in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Department, represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility, encouraged the management of shopping malls in the emirate to participate in improving the quality of life for bike drivers working in the field of delivery, and to relieve them in hot weather, by providing covered rest areas to protect them from different weather conditions, especially during the summer.

It also urged them to provide basic amenities in restrooms and equip them with seats, drinking water refrigerators, and mobile phone charging stations, while providing easy access to them, so that they are established near common receiving and delivery points. The joint committee’s efforts come as a continuation of the initiatives to provide parking permits for four buses that were designated as temporary rest stops for drivers in Khalifa City, Al Shamkha District, Al Wathba District, and Al Ain City, in addition to providing permanent rest stops for them in four carefully selected locations on Abu Dhabi Island, Khalifa City, and Shakhbout City.

It is noteworthy that the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi aims to reduce traffic accidents, and the resulting injuries and economic losses, by proposing and implementing many regulatory decisions and initiatives, to improve traffic levels on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and is working on testing and applying modern methods and systems to ensure Easy and safe transportation for all segments of road users in the emirate, in addition to intensifying traffic education and awareness programs and campaigns through social media and the media, and urging road users to adhere to the traffic law, in order to preserve national gains and achieve a traffic-safe society.