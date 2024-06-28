The Joint Traffic Safety Committee, chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, launched a new initiative to provide covered rest stops for motorcyclists working in the delivery sector, in shopping centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of raising levels of traffic safety on the roads and improving the work environment for motorcyclists working in the delivery sector. Delivery sector.

The committee, whose members include Abu Dhabi Transport (Integrated Transport Centre), the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, encouraged the managements of shopping centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to participate in improving the quality of life for bike drivers working in the field of delivery and relieving them in hot climates by providing covered rest areas to protect them. From different weather conditions, especially during the summer period.

Abu Dhabi Transport urged shopping center managements to provide basic amenities in those rest areas and equip them with seats, drinking water refrigerators, and mobile phone charging stations, while providing easy access to these rest areas by delivery workers, so that they are established near common receiving and delivery points.

The efforts of the joint committee come as a continuation of the initiatives to provide parking permits for four buses that were allocated as temporary rest areas for drivers in Khalifa City, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba and Al Ain, in addition to providing permanent rest areas for them in four carefully selected locations in Abu Dhabi Island, Khalifa City and Shakhbout City.

Through its efforts, the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aims to reduce traffic accidents and the resulting injuries and economic losses, by proposing and implementing many regulatory decisions and initiatives to improve traffic levels on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and works to test and apply modern methods and systems to ensure Easy and safe transportation for all segments of road users in the emirate, in addition to intensifying traffic education and awareness programs and campaigns through social media and the media, enhancing communication with various segments of society, and urging road users to adhere to the traffic law in order to preserve national gains and reach a traffic-safe society.