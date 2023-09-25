Genoa – It was inaugurated this morning, in the great hall of Coverciano, the new course dedicated to training future sports directors. A total of 144 hours of lessons (of which 120 in person and 24 online) for an educational program that differs partly based on the direction chosen by the students: the ‘technical-sports’ one is dedicated to training the figure professional director of the ‘field’ director, while the ‘sports-organisational’ one, more focused on regulatory matters, is specific for the training of the ‘back-office’ figure of the secretary.

A few weeks after the first meeting of the new Spalletti national team, he also returned to the Federal Technical Center the new head of the Italian delegation, Gianluigi Buffon, sitting in the front rows as a student of the course. Together with him also other well-known names in Italian football, such as the 1982 world champion, Daniele Massaro; the former Italian Marta Carissimi, the head of performance of Sampdoria, Nicola Legrottaglie, and the former Reggina and Sassuolo footballer, Simone Missiroli. Among the students also the vice-president and managing director of Catania, Vincenzo Grella; the current general manager of Catania, Luca Carra; the head of the women’s sector of Ternana, Isabella Cardone, and the team manager of Nizza, Simone Ricchio. For this first week of lessons the students will take place in Coverciano until Wednesday afternoon.

The list of students

Below, the complete list of students: Giancarlo Borhy, Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Calistri, Isabella Cardone, Marta Carissimi, Luca Carra, Manuela De Luca, Mario Donadoni, Vincenzo ErcolanoAntonio Fallarino, Enrico Fasano, Orazio Fileti, Nicola Franchini, Leonardo Gabbanini, Vincenzo Grella, Nicola LegrottaglieAlessio Luccarelli, Sandro Macerata, Andrea Manno, Gianmarco MarinoMario Marzetti, Roberto Massaro, Daniele Emilio Massaro, Matteo Alfredo Mavilla, Giovanni Mazzarelli, Marco Mercuri, Simone Missiroli, Matteoguido Orlandini, Agostino Pagliarulo, Giuseppe Pardeo, Fabrizio PasquaAlessandro Pettinà, Luca Pollice, Simone Reposi, Simone Ricchio, Beatrice Riva, Lorenzo Salvadori, Danilo Sancamillo, Manuel ScaleseAndrea Scarpellini, Paolo Scriboni, Matteo Serallegri, Francesco Serrapica, Matteo Settimo, Irene Villa and Carlo Maria Zerminiani.