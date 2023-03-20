Rome – About a month ago Andrea Arnone, a young 18-year-old referee from the Genoa section, was attacked at the end of Nuova Oregina-Anpi Casassa – a match in the under 14 category in Liguria – by a manager of the home club, a 44-year-old man, who hit him with numerous punches, in the face and head, grabbed and banged on a wall. Andrea will have 25 days of prognosis in the emergency room. David Bartolotta, 22-year-old referee of the Palermo section, he was instead attacked on 4 March at the end of the Sicilian Promotion match between Villarosa and Pro Falcone by some players from the home team. Today Andrea and David were seated next to the national coach, Roberto Mancini, in the press conference that opened the national team meeting in Coverciano; proud, with their uniform of the Italian Referees Association.

Their presence has many meanings: that violence has no place in football and that the resurgence of such episodes against young referees will be harshly punished, as Federal President Gabriele Gravina reiterated in recent days at the end of the Federal Council; that such episodes, always unacceptable, when they occur in the context of a match between 13-year-old boys must be immediately isolated to protect the values ​​that football, even more so among young people, promotes; that all federal components are part of the same team, which promotes an accessible and inclusive football, open to different abilities, to different potentials, through the active participation of boys and girls, boys and girls, in compliance with the rules and diversity. And finally that the fight against all forms of violence also passes through the recognition of the positive value of youth and amateur football, and of its activities that rarely get the visibility they deserve. Precisely for this reason, the vice president of AIA, Duccio Baglioni, and the president of the Youth and Scholastic Sector, Vito Tisci, also arrived in Coverciano with Andrea and David.

”Being here in Coverciano is a great emotion” begins Andrea Arnone, who then continues: ”When you wake up in the morning and then go to referee, you don’t imagine that such a serious event could happen. But over time, the desire to return to the field grows. What do I feel like saying? For footballers to think about the game, to have fun and think about improving; the same things I would say to a colleague of mine. And to the coaches and managers, who must first be educators. Because football is fun”.

”It’s a real pleasure – echoes David Bartolotta – to have been invited, also because I’ve never been to Coverciano. And being here, during the national team meeting, is really exciting for him. I am thinking of football players, those who play this sport and managers, and we referees are people like them: they must not see us as enemies, but as guarantors for a game to go ahead. I tell my young colleagues never to give up, because passion wins over everything”.

Called upon and supported by their fellow referees, including the top Italian referees, the two young referees this morning were accompanied by the vice president of the AIA, Duccio Baglioni: ”Today is a very important day, which we strongly wanted because two of our boys have suffered violence. This case – continues Baglioni – represents the culmination of over 200 assaults in the last sports season, but I’m sure we have to give decisive and immediate signals. As Gravina said during the last Federal Council, whoever touches the referees must distance themselves from our system and from our passion”. ”Coverciano – underlined the president of the Youth and Scholastic Sector, Vito Tisci – can be the sounding board for conveying messages on issues of violence that we all condemn. The Youth and School Sector embraces the two referees and all the federal components must work as a team to counter the violence against the referees”. And a message to Andrea and David also came from Coach Mancini, who was present next to them during the classic press conference at the start of the match: ”Football is the most beautiful game in the world, when we are children we all want to play, but without referees we cannot yes you can. I wish whoever is next to me can reach Serie A”.