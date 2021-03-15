Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – launched «Abu Dhabi to advertiseMSpecial coverage entitledThey are not paralyzed», Through all its media channels, in celebration of the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, when His Highness affirmed at the beginning of the spread of the” Covid-19 “pandemic the responsibility of the leadership and the UAE towards its people and all residents On its own land, and that food and medicine is a red line.

Abu Dhabi Media explained that this coverage is a national initiative to express thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, for the promise made, directives and tireless follow-up to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic on society and provide a healthy and safe environment for all.

The word “Do not paralyze them” expresses the vision of the wise leadership, and that the UAE is responsible for its people and residents in facing this pandemic, and Abu Dhabi’s media coverage of this occasion comes within the framework of its societal responsibilities towards publicizing the national achievements, which have been achieved since the beginning of the crisis, and it had a primary role in Consolidating the UAE’s position as a safe and secure oasis that harnesses all capabilities to serve people, as a top priority in the leadership approach, in addition to expressing gratitude and gratitude for the efforts made by our first line of defense in all sectors.

On March 16, Abu Dhabi Media allocated comprehensive coverage on the “Emirates” channel from 6-8 pm, to highlight the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic, and its support for various countries of the world, in terms of providing medicines and food, and conducting evacuation trips for citizens of countries during closed periods, as well as On its leadership in global efforts to provide vaccines, and to transform its logistical facilities into a platform for distributing vaccines on a global scale.

The coverage includes broadcasting inspiring stories about the supply of medicines and food to all parts of the country, and local and international testimonies about the UAE’s ability to achieve success despite the state of confusion that the world is witnessing, which is supported by numbers, statistics and results. The coverage also includes an external studio entitled “Promise and Fulfill”, which will include reports on the efforts and initiatives of the state, a series of interviews with citizens and residents of the country about fulfilling promises, and international guests who will tell the success stories of the UAE and how it helped them.

The coverage also includes a series of reports that shed light on various aspects of the UAE’s initiatives in facing the epidemic, among them the “Sincere Promise” report on the one-year passage of the slogan “Do not paralyze them”, which monitors the state’s efforts in the health, food, education and economy sectors, and a report. “The Capital of Humanity” on the state’s efforts to reunite families who have been separated by the epidemic, and “All Humans” report on the country’s relief efforts around the world, with a focus on the most affected areas, such as Britain, China and the United States.

In addition, the coverage includes a report entitled: “On the Corona Line” to monitor the lives of individuals on the first line of defense, through which they thank the wise leadership for its unlimited support during the crisis, and a report entitled “The Race of Time” about the efforts to distribute the vaccine in the country and how the UAE outperformed All countries of the world in the endeavors of vaccination, and another report entitled “Everyone is Brothers” which monitors society’s aid during the crisis, whether through individuals or state institutions that have risen to lift the burden of the epidemic and its economic and social consequences for people.

It is noteworthy that the “Abu Dhabi” channel has shown the documentary talk show “Don’t Chillon They”, the first of its kind in the Arab world and in the category of reality TV programs, every Saturday at 20:30 UAE time as of March 6, as the presenter of the program, Fahd Heikal, seeks to shed light On the efforts made by the UAE in serving society, including food and drug security, border security, internal security, the role of police and firefighters, doctors, scientists and others, so that the community is safe, reassuring and happy.