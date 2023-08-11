what we don’t see

As consumers of anything, we tend to strongly disassociate ourselves from the way in which a product occurs; that is to say, we take for granted that what we are eating, or that service that we are using, happens by magic. The same goes for video games and entertainment products in general. We rarely stop for a second to think that behind everything, there are ordinary people working to make this or that work a reality. For this reason, knowing the process through which things go through until they reach the hands of the end user is usually extremely interesting, especially when we talk about a card game that millions consume in the world and that, of course, is worked on quite a lot. particular not only to satisfy its high demand, but also to comply with strict quality standards. With almost three decades of existence, dozens of expansions and, of course, thousands of different cards, pokemon trading card game It has become part of popular culture and of course, a true pillar of the entire franchise to which Pikachu and company belong.

Within the framework of Pokemon World Championships 2023 that are being held in Yokohama, Japan, we were given the great opportunity to visit the headquarters of Creatures Inc. in the heart of Tokyo, this to learn much more about the creative process that is followed to create this important game. During our stay, we received a couple of very interesting talks about the organization of the company, in addition to being able to speak with several of the key people in this whole matter, including Haru Saito, director of illustration for Pokémon TCG, as well as Atsushi Nagashima, director of this entire study that receives so much pressure from fans to keep the series current and interesting. In this special coverage content, we tell you a little about how our experience was.

organization above all

Order: concept that most of us have of how Japanese society works. And indeed, it is a country where everything has its place and time. More when we talk about professional practices, those of the nation of the rising sun tend to be spatially methodical, following processes to the letter to reduce as much as possible any margin of error. The foregoing could be seen as a perfect enemy of creativity and spontaneity, at least as Westerners we conceive it that way, however, one thinks of Japanese art and entertainment, and you come across precisely original works, full of life. and generally innovative ideas. How do they do it? Well, the explanation they gave us about how to work in creaturescould give us a clear clue.

The first thing is that creatures It is perfectly defined in different departments and sectors, each acting as a link in a well-forged chain, where the first complements the second, the second the third, etc. One of the things that most caught my attention from said presentation was that in the first instance, this entire system was perceived to be highly rigid, in which it was difficult for someone from the art department to collaborate with the design department or vice versa. For this reason, I decided to ask Atsushi Nagashima, director of the study, how did all this work and if it was possible for people from different departments to support others.

“Yes, I understand that after the presentation you have the idea that we are a rigid structure in which there is division between departments. Despite the fact that although each of our parts is strongly attached to their own work, the truth is that we love that, for example, someone from illustration gives us ideas that could work when developing a new letter, in fact you I would say that we encourage it.”, said the manager in a talk for Atomix.

But hey, to all this, how are the different departments of creatures? Starting from the planning team, it is where all new ideas with the potential to become a product of pokemon trading card game. From there, the process goes to the information development department, where it begins to give shape and structure to what could be the new game card or even a totally new expansion. Once the product is shaped, it is the turn of the more than 240 illustrators involved to jump into the arena to give the potential new card a face. Despite the fact that the subject of the image could happen something merely aesthetic, the people of creatures He assured us that the art of his cards is basically the backbone of everything, since that is where they reflect what the mechanics of the game itself are.

Once you have the image and how the card is going to work, it is up to the design team to put the final touches on it, accommodate the information and, in general, give meaning to the product concept so that it can be understood. by the public, especially by young children who are just beginning to play. One might think that by now, the letter is ready to hit the market, but no, things are not that simple. Here begins a tough quality control process. First, the card in question is checked for number, spelling, or image errors. If there are any, they are listed and corrected by the designers. If everything is in order, the product is finally sent to the printing company to generate a prototype very close to what will be the final version.

When creatures receive said prototype, it is time to move on to what for me was undoubtedly the most interesting part of the entire process and perhaps the most complex to analyze. Once the card is ‘ready’, studio testers take the card and put it through a series of tests. The first thing that is investigated is how everything works in an uncontrolled environment. For this, those in charge have at their disposal a gigantic file with absolutely all the cards released so far to Pokémon TCG. The goal is to see that the general idea of ​​the card behaves as expected when mixed with other cards already released, that is, that there is nothing broken that is too strong or too weak to work.

The second thing to try to find within the quality control process is the fun factor. One of the things that most caught my attention about the explanation and demonstration was that the work was done entirely by hand with real people. So I decided to ask Satoru Inoue, manager of the design team at creatureswhy was this, why didn’t they just use an algorithm that would tell them if a certain card just wouldn’t work with the rest.

“Of course we rely on technology to do our tests, but there is one factor that computers simply cannot determine: fun. In addition to the fact that we prefer that a human being think about the situations that can occur when putting a card on the market, we must investigate whether or not the new product is fun. The truth is that our focus is on that, on fun. A certain card may be very powerful because of a certain mechanic, but if it’s fun to use, we’ll probably either leave it or find ways to make it work. I repeat, our priority is fun.”, sentenced the developer.

The ambiguity of art

As I was telling you a few moments ago, the spine of Pokémon TCG As a franchise, it’s the art that we see embodied in their cards, in fact any card title, that’s how it works. Even many of us only consume the product for collecting and rarely use it as a game, let alone on the competitive side. Owning that piece of art printed on cardboard has its magic. But how do you get a show to stick with fans old and new for nearly 30 years? How do you play the same characters over and over again without feeling worn out or uninteresting? Somehow, creatures He has found the formula to achieve it.

In a chat with Haru Saito, illustration director of Pokémon TCG, they tried to tell us how they choose the art that does remain on the final cards, and how or why they discard another. I say “tried” because when she was questioned about it, we were given a rather ambiguous answer that is hard to interpret. “How do they know what art works for the game and what art doesn’t? What is the determining factor that makes that art “worthy” of Pokémon?”

“Our art selection process is very thorough. It goes through several phases so that the illustration remains on a card that will indeed reach the market. Our artists suggest artwork for a certain card and we see if it fits with the vision of the design team. What we do is that we are always open to new ideas and always try to get out of the box a bit, but without neglecting what makes the look & feel of Pokémon so special.” Saito replied.

Something that goes hand in hand with all this and that precisely speaks of how the illustration team at Pokémon TCG try new things, is what has been done with Yuka Morii, a plastic artist who works with clay to recreate different Pokémon in various settings, giving them a very interesting realistic appearance. By the way, one of the activities we had during our visit had to do with a small workshop in which the artist herself taught us how to make a Magnamite with her technique. Mine was terrible, crafts were never my forte.

inherent passion

Nowadays we see mountains of games as a service failing miserably on the gaming side, while in the TCG corner, we have to have a very powerful IP to get ahead. something highly commendable Pokémon TCG, is that when it was released, Pikachu and company were true unknowns and yet, they managed to win the hearts of everyone to become one of the monsters of the industry. This was not coincidence or luck. It is the fruit of a strong passion that is lived both in pokemon companyas in companies like Creatures Inc. It was a real privilege to visit their headquarters in Tokyo and in addition to being able to talk with those who run the reins, to have shared with us a bit of their super interesting creative and development process.