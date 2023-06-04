with photosBritish writer and youth worker Logan Brown (27) takes to the internet with a special cover shoot for the magazine’s pride edition Glamor . Brown is a transgender man who got pregnant unexpectedly and posed with his baby bump just before giving birth. “I’m not going to change my identity because I’m pregnant.”

It was a huge shock last year. Brown’s partner Bailey J. Mills, a drag performer who identifies as non-binary, was still asleep when he felt unwell in the morning. Brown had been off testosterone for some time due to health concerns. He took a pregnancy test, which turned out to be positive. “It was like my world came to a standstill,” he says in the leaf. “That all, all my manhood that I had worked so hard and so long for, was completely wiped away.”

Brown paced around the house, mulling over how he was going to tell this. “It was really hard because how do you say, ‘Oh, I’m pregnant, but I’m also your friend’?” Once it landed, abortion popped into Brown’s mind. He didn’t have to think about that. “I thought to myself: I will never get this chance again. To have a child that is biologically ours as a queer couple. I felt shame for so long and made it difficult for myself, until I thought: you can make this very hard, or enjoy it.” See also Australia recognizes Sputnik V Read under the post



Not a ‘woman, but a ‘person’

The couple received a lot of criticism online, often with the phrase: ‘Men can’t get pregnant’. But Brown feels like a man and the pregnancy doesn’t change that. “This was an unplanned pregnancy and I am not going to change my identity just because I am pregnant. (…) I am a transgender, pregnant man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I’m literally living proof.”

It was sometimes difficult in the hospital. A pregnant man is obviously a rarity there, so Brown was regularly mistakenly called a woman. Although he argues for staff training, things did go well. “Some midwives gave me leaflets on which they crossed out ‘woman’ and made it ‘person’, which was nice.” See also Omicron deadly with delay? What's behind the rise in deaths in South Africa Read on under the photos

Logan Brown shines on the cover with a bodypaint suit on his body. The picture is reminiscent of the famous Vanity Faircover by actress Demi Moore from 1992: Left: Logan Brown on the cover of Glamor in 2023. Right: Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1992. © Glamor/Vanity Fair



No natural childbirth

The delivery went smoothly last month, although Brown did have an emergency c-section. In retrospect, he is happy with that: a natural birth is mentally difficult to reconcile with his gender identity. “I don’t know how I would have handled that.” Brown and the baby suffered an infection after birth, but daughter Nova is now doing well.

Having a child, right in this relationship, is the “best feeling ever” for Brown. “My daughter will grow up knowing that we will always love and accept her, whoever she is.”

Watch a backstage video of the shoot:



