London – Wives, girlfriends, friends and lovers of football players – in short, the Wags – heading to Qatar find themselves grappling with something completely new. A dress code that warmly invites them to cover up. Yes sir, no more flossing bikinis, crotchless necklines and bare backs close to side B. The Qatari World Cup suggests moderation. And above all to cover up. Limiting the centimeters of exposed skin to a minimum. Better if with scarves Gucci and Hermes, the only two brands tolerated and recommended. As the Mail online writes, which gave a preview of the news of moderate clothing.

On the other hand, the country you go customs you find. And as guests, the Wags must abide by the Qatari dress code. So, away from super suitcases skimpy tops and hot pants, in favor of anything that serves to cover. Especially during dinners, more or less gala, during which the girls could end up being paparazzi. Translated: avoid bare arms and opt for long dresses. As long as they are not like the Saint Laurent (from 3,500 euros) sported by the second Lady Totti, in Dubai. Long was long, please. But with a Belen-style slit and a generous cleavage en plein air. Here, so also not.

There personal stylist Connie Jones, The 31-year-old from Manchester – anticipates the Mail online – will help three Wags with away wardrobes. Both during the day and in the evenings, evidently the most feared moment for Qatari decency.

Password: forget the last World Cup in Russia. There it was possible to show off kitsch jewels and very tight-fitting dresses. But Doha is a whole other story. Please adjust.