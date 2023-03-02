From the room of his house, from a wedding or from the street. ‘Cover Night’, the new musical format on TVE that will soon arrive at ‘prime time’ on La 1, wants to find the best cover singer in our country. Search for those anonymous artists who succeed on social networks or off the big stages by reinterpreting songs that give another touch to the original version. Presented by Rut Lorenzo, and with Ana Guerra and Abraham Mateo from the ‘backstage’, the program also brings together four great artists on a set who will be in charge of selecting the best interpreter who deserves to win the final prize of 100,000 euros. Mónica Naranjo, Juan Magán, Chanel and Miguel Bosé, who thus returns to Spanish television, will be the four members of the jury.

The new TVE format, produced in collaboration with Shine Iberia, will musically confront the contestants to receive the approval of the jury (with three or more green votes) and one of the keys that opens the nine booths of ‘Cover Night’. They will sing a song known to the viewers, who must adapt it to their style and make it completely their own. If all the booths are occupied, the public on the set will be in charge of choosing which participants will face each other in the duels that will take place in each of the programs. For several weeks, the contestants will try to stay in their cabins with the aim of reaching the final.

Bosé highlights the technical level of a format through which 120 participants will pass. «I pay close attention to the technical level of the programs. We are music people and we can’t let it sound bad. But ‘Cover Night’ sounds excellent”, he claims. The singer defends the originality of artists in order to succeed. «You can have millions of qualities, but you have to be different. If you come to look like others, you better not even try », he points out. To the new generations, he recommends “having your feet on the ground” and having “an extraordinary team who knows how to listen” because he warns: “Today’s people do not listen. If they flatter you, you sink right away.”

Bosé not only returns to Spain with this new format, but also to the screen of La 1 de TVE. In 1998 he presented ‘El séptimo de caballería’, a live musical space that managed to bring together national and international artists on a set. It was another era. Television changed and music was reduced in ‘prime time’ to large ‘talent shows’, where a jury in search of talented contestants predominates. «Spain was the third market in sales in Europe. Then it went to hell, because the music industry was the first to get hacked. The record companies were responsible for many expenses and that is now more difficult », he indicates.

However, he is confident that, today, this updated program could have its place on RTVE. «The music is great and the energy of the live performance crosses the screen. Is awesome. You can’t buy playback in any way », he adds. If the program he presented returns, he points out, he would add new styles that have been appearing in music in recent years to the classics that never fail. “The whole strip of urban music is very interesting,” he adds.

The author of hits such as ‘Amante bandido’ will share a jury with Mónica Naranjo who, despite what her colleagues think, is not the toughest with the contestants. «My tough times are over with ‘Operation Triumph’. The format is different, it is very friendly and beautiful », she defends, while warning that she will provide technical advice but also others less related to music but equally important. «Getting on stage is not just singing. It is training the mind psychologically because it is a very complicated job », he says.

Spanish format



The youngest of the first edition of the program is Chanel. The Eurovision representative assumes the challenge of valuing after spending her entire professional life in castings and being judged by others. «Artists are exposed from the beginning of our career. It is something that I have lived through my entire artistic life and now I have to be on the other side”, says the winner of the first ‘Benidorm Fest’. «The most difficult thing is to tell people that they cannot stay. It tastes very bad”, admits, in this sense, the last of the four members of the jury, Juan Magán, who also assures that in the contest they have made him dance. “I hope this doesn’t mean people change the channel,” he says with a laugh.

It is a one hundred percent Spanish idea, with which the producer will try to revalidate the success of its star program: ‘MasterChef’.