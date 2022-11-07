Employees and patients of psychiatric clinic Veldzicht in Balkbrug are in shock by Saturday’s deadly drama. The incident is not isolated. The FNV union calls for a thorough investigation. Former colleagues of the deceased sociotherapist raise the alarm about safety in the former detention center clinic. “Don’t let her death be in vain.”
