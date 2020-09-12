Four groups of 20 monkeys were formed Bharat Biotech conducted the research by dividing 20 monkeys into four groups. One group was given placebo while the other three groups were given three different types of vaccine before and after 14 days. After the second dose, all the monkeys were exposed to SARS-CoV-2. From the third week of the first dose of the vaccine, the response to kovid in monkeys started developing. Symptoms of pneumonia were not detected in any of the monkeys receiving vaccine.

Covaxin is the first Corona vaccine made in India Covaxin has been developed jointly by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech announced on June 29 that it has prepared the vaccine.

This vaccine is made from the corona strain itself Covaxin is an ‘inactivated’ vaccine of ICMR-Bharat Biotech. It is made up of corona virus particles that were killed so that they could not infect. The strain of Kovid was isolated at Pune’s NIV Lab. Its dose makes antibodies against the virus in the body.

Trial started from July 15 Phase 1 trial of the first Corona vaccine Covaxin made in India started on 15 July 2020. Phase 1 trials were conducted across 17 locations across the country. All the details of the Covaxin trial will be sent to the ICMR. At the same time the data is being analyzed.

How long does the vaccine launch? At least seven companies in India – Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute, Mynvax Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals and Biological E are working on different vaccines of corona virus. The Serum Institute has stopped the trial of oxforded vaccine while the rest are ongoing. It usually takes years to develop a vaccine, but due to Corona, researchers from all over the world have worked on war. Phase 1 trial data of covaxin will have to be placed before the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). From there, phase 2 trial permission will be given which will have 750 participants. The third stage will include thousands of volunteers. Bharat Biotech is hopeful that its vaccine will be available by the first quarter of next year.

Bharat Biotech’s corona virus vaccine ‘Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin’ has been successful in trials on animals. The company announced on Friday that Covaxin had developed antibodies to the virus in monkeys. That is, in addition to lab, this vaccine is also effective in living body, it has been proved. The company said that the results of the study on monkeys showed immunogenicity of the vaccine. Bharat Biotech gave a vaccine dose to certain types of monkeys (Macaca mulata). Currently, this vaccine is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials at different locations in India. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has given Phase 2 trials to Bharat Biotech this month.