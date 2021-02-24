Ghana this Wednesday became the first country to receive vaccines against the coronavirus through the device COVAX created by the United Nations so that the poorest countries can also access drugs against the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the World Health Organization said on Twitter: “Today is a day that we must celebrate but it is only a first step.” Shortly before, a plane had landed in Accra, the capital of Ghana, with 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine, shipped by UNICEF from Mumbai, India. They had been produced, under license from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company, by the Serum Institute of India.

The World Health Organization said in a press release the vaccines that arrived in Ghana as part of the COVAX system are “part of a first shipment of covid vaccines destined for several low- and middle-income countries.” The text adds: “It is the beginning of what should be the largest delivery and distribution of vaccines in history.”

The COVAX fund assigned more than 2.2 million doses to Argentina of the drug made by Oxford-AstraZeneca, which would arrive in the country during the first half of the year, as long as the manufacturer delivers the committed quantity.

Ghana, a country of 29.7 million inhabitants, will receive through this mechanism a maximum of 2.4 million doses, to vaccinate 1.2 million people -two doses for each one-, the elderly and the elderly. health personnel. The rest of the vaccines, in principle, must be bought in the market competing with the great powers. Or wait for Russia or China to sell yours.

Countries that hoard vaccines

The United Nations wants the COVAX system to serve so that this year at least 20% of the population of almost 200 countries can be vaccinated, but above all that the 92 poorest countries in the world also have access to vaccines. It is about avoiding something that is partly already happening, that the rich countries take over most of the available doses, hoard more than they need because they have the ability to buy and leave the rest of the world without enough vaccines.

A report published last Friday by “ONE Campaign”, a movement against extreme poverty, assures that 10 countries have so far administered 75% of all available vaccines while 130 countries have not pricked a single dose.

The ONE Campaign analysis shows that the 27 Member States of the European Union, Australia, Canada, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom have secured more than 3 billion doses, about 1 billion more than they need to vaccinate all its population. With those 1,000 million doses, the entire African adult population could be vaccinated.

The European case is paradigmatic. The European Commission has financed the COVAX mechanism with more than 2,000 million euros, but at the same time it has secured contracts for more than 2,500 million doses, enough to puncture each European 5.5 times or 6.25 times each European adult. With two shots of most vaccines the vaccination process is completed and, in some cases, like the Belgian Jansen laboratory produced by the American multinational Johnson & Johnson, only one dose is necessary.

Taking into account that some vaccines only need one dose, when the European Union has vaccinated its entire population, it will still have about 1.7 billion doses committed by pharmaceutical laboratories, enough to vaccinate 850 million people. The World Health Organization said in January the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” due to unequal distribution of vaccines.

The report assures that “as long as the virus remains active somewhere on the planet, it will continue to mutate, cross borders and cause damage to communities and the global economy.” He estimates that the hoarding of vaccines and the damage it can cause could generate economic costs worth 7.6 trillion euros, equivalent to 55% of the GDP of the European Union.

COVAX needs more money to buy vaccines on its own or for governments to hand over those they have already bought, as the Norwegian began to do, which is the first to deliver paid doses to the United Nations out of pocket.

The European Union has been announcing for months that it will do the same without specifying amounts or dates. The European Commission repeats that it is waiting for a larger supply.

Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday that some rich countries are already securing supplementary doses, “which has an effect on the contracts –of pharmaceutical companies- with COVAX. The number of doses destined for COVAX was reduced because of that ”.

45% of all the doses administered in the world were in the G7 countries, which have 10% of the world’s population.

