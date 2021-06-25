The Covax Facility, a WHO-sponsored initiative for fair distribution of vaccines against covid-19, plans changes to the program. The information was released by the news agency Reuters. read on here.

The consortium wants to increase the supply of immunizers by early 2022 and ensure that this shipment reaches the poorest countries. To this end, a reform will be implemented in the initiative to reduce financial risks, shift the focus to the neediest countries and reduce the participation of richer nations as donors and recipients.

With the changes, rich countries are expected to voluntarily withdraw from the program. The new policy will also raise the cost of participation for middle-income countries, which will have to pay for doses in advance.

About 190 countries are members of Covax, but a third do not use the consortium’s vaccines.

GOAL

According to the report, the Covax Facility is below the goal of delivering 2 billion doses of immunizers by the end of 2021. The consortium has distributed 90 million vaccines since the beginning of the initiative.

“Covax’s initial lofty ambitions to act as a clearinghouse for the world’s vaccines, collecting from manufacturers in the most developed countries and distributing quickly to those with the most urgent needs, have fallen apart.”, wrote the agency.

VACCINE DONATION

In May, WHO asked rich countries to consider donating vaccines rather than immunizing children against covid-19. The organization asked that the doses that would be used in these groups be sent to the Covax Facility.

However, according to Reuters, these countries drew up plans to donate immunizations directly to countries in conjunction with Covax for “prioritize diplomatic and commercial interests”.

“The rich nations have actually destroyed Covax’s ambition to take overall control of the global fight against the pandemic.” says the report.

continue reading