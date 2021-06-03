The international fund aimed at equitably distributing vaccines against Covid-19 in the world received an additional 2.4 billion dollars to acquire more doses of drugs that could reach Latin America, thus accelerating the vaccination plans of several countries that are facing to an intense outbreak of the pandemic.

The Covax system, created by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines against Covid-19, raised an additional US $ 2.4 billion from the international community, which will allow it to obtain about 1,800 doses of vaccines.

It is precisely the lack of doses available in the market that has prevented this mechanism from working at full capacity to fulfill its mission of delivering vaccine batches to low-income countries, which do not have rapid access to drugs against the pandemic. .

The injection of the budget to purchase doses was achieved thanks to a fundraiser organized by Japan and the Alliance for Vaccination (GAVI), in which numerous countries, private sector companies and civil society participated.

The collection was received as “good news” by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who through his Twitter account stated that this “will help in the delivery of vaccines in low and middle income countries” , but emphasized that “there is still a long way to vaccinate everyone everywhere.”

Good news in the fight against # COVID19. COVAX has secured an additional USD 2.4 billion to help deliver vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. But there is still a long way to go to vaccinate everybody everywhere.#OnlyTogether can we end this pandemic. – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 2, 2021



Thanks to this, Covax will be able to distribute vaccines in the remainder of 2021 and early 2022 to some 91 countries, among which would be several from the Latin American region that need to accelerate their immunization plans such as Colombia, Paraguay, Venezuela, among others. .

Boost from the United States

The announcement made by the WHO coincides with the words of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who announced that at least 75% of the doses of the vaccines that his country has will be donated to the Covax mechanism to be distributed worldwide. Of these, about 6 million vaccines would go to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The United States will share about 25 million of the 80 million vaccines against COVID-19 that it plans to distribute to the rest of the world through the COVAX mechanism. Some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean. – Voice of America (@VozdeAmerica) June 3, 2021



The donation made by the United States was joined by 5 other countries that pledged to contribute more than 54 million doses, bringing the total number of vaccine units available to 132 million.

At the end of May 31, Covax already delivered about 77 million doses in 127 countries and territories, figures below forecasts, but which with the recent contribution could be reversed and help places with dramatic spikes of contagion, such as India, that you will receive 20% of the doses that all Covax has given the delicate situation you face.

At the end of May 2021, the country with the most doses of vaccines received through this international mechanism is Brazil, with five million in total. It is followed by Mexico, with 3.3 million, in addition to Colombia, which received 1.8 million doses, and Argentina, which obtained just over one million.

In contrast, Uruguay and Panama are the countries that have received the least doses of vaccines, although they are also among the countries with the smallest population in the region: the Central American country received 74,400 doses and the South American 98,400.

With Reuters, AFP, local media