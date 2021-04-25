The couturier Alber Elbaz died on Saturday in Paris due to covid-19. He was 59 years old and just a few months ago he had announced his return to fashion after almost five years of retirement after closing his time at Lanvin. In January, Elbaz launched AZ Factory, a firm with a ‘start-up’ soul focused on the development of fabrics and the “smart fashion that worries”. “His inclusive vision of fashion made women feel beautiful and comfortable combining traditional craftsmanship with technology,” said Johann Rupert, president of Richemont, the business conglomerate behind the couturier’s latest project, a fun and personable antidote.

“Your vision of beauty and your human approach to fashion will always be incomparable,” recalled Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director on social media. Israeli born in Morocco (Casablanca, 1961), he studied at Shenkar College of Engineering and Design and later emigrated to New York. There he was working with Geoffrey Beene when he was barely 25 years old. Ten years later, in the mid-nineties, he moved to Paris. He worked for Guy Laroche for two years before moving to Yves Saint Laurent to relaunch the ‘pret à portet’ collections. But it was from 2001 that Elber started his revolution in Lanvin.

He returned to give shine to the sewing house, betting on a line of apparently simple and colorful proposals. They were more playful, fun and ageless. Because Elber, unmistakable with his bow ties and thick-rimmed glasses, was one of the first to break the taboo of sizes and ages in his work. He revitalized Lanvin, but in 2015 there was a divorce with the oldest fashion house in France. Their disagreements with the owner – Chinese billionaire Shaw-Lan Wang -, lack of enthusiasm after so long and the rigidity of the haute couture calendar, among other things, put an end to a fourteen-year relationship. Lanvin’s sales fell after his departure and Elber recognized that he needed to move away from haute couture.