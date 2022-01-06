Good news for him Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho, the worst signing in the history of football and biggest failure ever in the club, will leave in the next days to Aston Villa. The Sport newspaper assures that the Catalans they will give it up until the end of the season and that they will try to include a compulsory purchase option for the 2022/23 academic year.
Thus, Barcelona will achieve an amount in August for the Brazilian but above all, will release one of the highest chips Of the template. This will help lower the wage bill and enroll Ferrán Torres, who has not yet received the go-ahead from the league.
The great reason that drives Coutinho to leave the club is the World Cup in Qatar from December. At Barceona is not going to have almost opportunities, since it is not in the future plans of the club. Need minutes to try rush your options to be with the canarinha and these go through playing. The Aston Villa is willing to give him this possibility.
The villains have lost his great reference in recent years, Grealish, who went to City in summer in exchange for 115 million euros. Right now they are 13th with 23 points after finishing the first lap, and they need to recover a charismatic gamer. With Coutinho they could get it.
It is clear that the level of the Brazilian it is far from its best days. Not in vain, no big club in Europe wants it. In the Premier is where he reached his best level, hand in hand with Klopp in the Liverpool. Thanks to this he signed in January 2018 for Barcelona in exchange for 165 million of euros. An authentic ruin.
At Anfield he also coincided with the one will be your coach from now on: Steven Gerrard. They always kept a good relationship and the presence of English on the bench villain is another great reason why Coutinho will agree to leave for Aston Villa.
In his 4 years in Barcelona to dateHe has played just 106 games and has scored 25 goals. One passed it to him loaned in the Bayern Munich, where he won everything. A very poor baggage for expectations that it generated and for its price. A stage very marked by injuries in which he has reduced by 5 times its value: out of 90 million What it cost in January 2018 has gone down to 18 today. The Calvary of Couinho, and especially from Barcelona, it comes to an end.
