FC Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho retires injured during the match against Eibar. Alejandro Garcia / EFE

Barça lacks imbalance and a mid-distance shot, two qualities that Philippe Coutinho is supposed to have, a player who has gone unnoticed since he returned to the team, backed by Ronald Koeman. The Brazilian has been a substitute in the last matches and on Tuesday, against Eibar, he was seriously injured: he will have to undergo surgery for an ailment in the “external meniscus of the left knee” – according to the club’s statement. that “will require an arthroscopic intervention.”

Coutinho, 28, replaced Pjanic (m. 65), participated in the tying goal scored by Dembélé and had to retire in injury time, which forced Barça to finish the game with 10 players. The attacker, who has scored three goals and given three assists in 14 games, has already been out for 30 days due to a hamstring injury and could now be absent for months – from three to five, according to some calculations – waiting to be intervened in the next few days. The absence of Coutinho joins those of Sergi Roberto, Piqué and Ansu Fati.

This is the second injury that the Barça midfielder suffers this season. Coutinho was out for a month, with a hamstring injury, after playing the match against Madrid on October 24. The Brazilian has played a total of 14 games this season, in which he has scored three goals and has distributed two assists.